Price, specs and other details of Coolpad Cool 3!

One of the most famous Chinese smartphone manufacturers Coolpad which is known to be giving good interiors and exteriors has launched its Coolpad Cool 3 in India priced at Rs.5, 999.

Here are the specifications:-

1. The smartphone is installed with Android 9 Pie with 5.71-inch HD+ (720×1500 pixels) display. It is powered by the 1.3GHz octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

2. Coolpad Cool 3 is powered by the 1.3GHz octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 2GB of RAM.

3. While it has dual SIM slots, internal storage it offers is 16GB expandable up to 128GB.

4. On the camera front, the Coolpad Cool 3 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 0.3-megapixel camera. The front side has a 5-megapixel snapper for selfies.

5. Coolpad Cool 3 packs a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and more.