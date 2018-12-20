Price, specs and other details of Garmin’s GPS enabled Smartwatch!

One of the most famous world-wide smart wearer companies Garmin India which is known to give the most stylish designs to its watches, has unveiled its all new ‘GPS-enabled smartwatch’ in India priced at Rs. 26, 990.

“We are excited to introduce Instinct as India’s first ‘lifestyle watch’ for the people who wish to have an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager-Garmin India. The smartwatch is loaded with various multiple sports modes like running, cycling, swimming, climbing, skiing, rowing, weightlifting and yoga.

“Built on US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the watch holds all the technologically advanced features for the people who loves to explore outdoor experiences,” Rizvi added. The watch can be paired with phone and “Garmin Connect” online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking and the “GroupTrack” feature.

The smartwatch is available at Garmin’s authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms.