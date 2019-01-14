Price, specs and other details of ‘Jeep Compass Petrol-Automatic Longitude (O)’!

Famous world-wide company Jeep Compass which is known to be giving extra-ordinary features and specifications, have launched its all new Jeep Compass Petrol-Automatic Longitude (O) at Rs. 18.9 lakh.

The Limited variant additionally packs leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a reverse parking camera. Both of these can be had for far less than what Jeep’s asking for it.

And it’s not like the Longitude (O) variant is under-equipped. It’s got a bucket-load of features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, automatic climate control and push-button start.

Before you get excited and run to the showroom here’s some insight from our road test: The 163PS/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol managed to push the Compass to 100kmph in 9.99 seconds. While that’s appreciable for an SUV of this size, the efficiency is a bit worrying.

It returned a paltry 6.1kmpl inside the city and got only marginally better at 8.5kmpl in the highway mileage run. We think the Longitude (O) variant is a fantastic offering at the price point. It strikes a healthy balance of the good-to-have and essential features, and now offers the convenience of an automatic.

The Jeep Compass petrol-auto goes up directly against the XUV500 petrol automatic. It also faces heat from the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta on one end, and its elder sibling, the Hyundai Tucson, on the other.