Price, specs and other details of newly launched ‘Vivo V11’!

Chinese multinational company and smartphone giant Vivo is popularly known all over the country for its branding and quality of specifications. Talking about the recent launch, Vivo has launched its newest smartphone ‘Vivo V11’ in India priced at Rs. 22, 990 and the smartphone will be available on Vivo E-Store, Flipkart and in selected offline stores from 27 September onwards.

Here are the specifications of Vivo V11:-

On the storage front, the smartphone is equipped with 64GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM while the display of the phone measures 6.3 inch H+ Super AMOLED with 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the camera front, the phone bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, there is a 25-megapixel sensor that comes with AI-based features.

On the connectivity front, Vivo V11 supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port and the phone is installed with a 3,315mAh battery.