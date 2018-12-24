Price, specs and other details of newly launched ‘Vivo Y93’!

In order to take on other leading smartphone brands including Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia etc, famous Chinese smartphone company Vivo have been grabbing headlines for its all new ‘Vivo Y93’ in India priced at Rs. 13, 990. Vivo’s official online store and retail stores in the country with Starry Night and Nebula Purple colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y93 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of FunTouch OS 4.5 and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1580 pixels) Halo FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The India version of the Vivo Y93 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. T

his is unlike its China version that was launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC but matching the Y93s that includes the same chip. The Helio P22 SoC is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 32GB of onboard storage that is lower than the 64GB storage available on its China version.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y93 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, paired with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y93 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and FM radio. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,030mAh battery and weighs 155.11×75.09×8.28mm.