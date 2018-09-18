Price, specs, features of newly launched ‘Vespa Range 2019’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Piaggio which is known to provide best quality interiors. Talking about the company, Piaggio & C. SpA is an Italian motor vehicle manufacturer, which produces a range of two-wheeled motor vehicles and compact commercial vehicles under seven brands: Piaggio, Vespa, Gilera, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Derbi, and Scarabeo. Paiggio has launched its newest ‘Vespa Range 2019’ in India priced at Rs. 91,140 for the VXL 150 and Rs. 97,276 for the top-end SXL variant.

Speaking about the new launch, Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business went on to say: “It is a matter of immense pride for us to celebrate six years of Vespa and two years of Aprilia in India. We have received great response for both our brands and the growth in our two-wheeler business is a testimony to that. We are excited to launch our new range of scooters to fulfil the needs of our customers also aligning our strategy of pursuing global innovations. By end of 2018 will also witness successful launch of 300 Motoplexes in India.”

Features and specifications of Vespa Range 2019:-

While the other interiors and exteriors have marked changes, but the engine options of the new Vespa 150 range remain unchanged, and it’s powered by a 150 cc single-cylinder engine tuned to produce 11.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The engines come paired with an automatic transmission. The Vespa Notte, on the other hand, is powered by a 125 cc, air-cooled engine 10 bhp and develops 10.6 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a CVT transmission.

Talking about the new features that has been equipped in the new scooter, the new mobile app will be available for both Android and iOS users and comes with features like – distress button, find my vehicle function, and you can also find nearby petrol pumps and service centres. Piaggio says that the app will get regular updates as well.