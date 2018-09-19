Price, specs of 2019 BMW R 1250 GS disclosed!

BMW is known to be one of the most expensive and royal brands all over the world and it has revealed the details about its upcoming bike launch ‘BMW R 1250 GS’ featuring 1254cc motor.

The bike will be equipped in two variants R 1250 GS Exclusive and R 1200 GS HP. The Exclusive edition comes in a black shade with black anodised engine and suspension components.

The HP edition meanwhile gets the de rigeur white, red and blue livery with black engine and suspension accents and golden spoke wheels. With the HP variant you can also opt for the off-road suspension package that adds more suspension travel.

On the features front the bike gets a new 6.5-inch colour TFT instrument console.

Electronics include two riding modes (road and rain), hill assist, ABS and hill start control. BMW offers separate electronic packages too that adds more riding modes.