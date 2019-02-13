Price, specs of newly launched ‘HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13’ premium laptops!

One of the most famous technical companies HP which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its new editions, have launched its all new ‘HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 13’ in India priced at Rs. 1,99,990 and Rs. 1,29,900 respectively.

The HP Spectre x360₹ 129,000 13 is a premium convertible that flaunts a sleek metallic build and has a 360-degree hinge, allowing the device to be used in tablet, tent or laptop mode. HP has launched the Spectre x360 in two variants that differ in the memory configuration and the CPU powering them. The higher-end model is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

The less-powerful model comes equipped with the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U processor coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The model launched in India is a refreshed one, with a new design and internals, compared to the model launched in India in February last year. The new Spectre x360 13 model being launched in India was unveiled globally in October last year.

The HP Spectre x360 13 features a 13.3-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) touch-sensitive WLED display with 300 nits of brightness and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass NBT on top. Port selection includes one USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, two USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 2 ports (Thunderbolt 3) and, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. Bluetooth 5.0 and 2×2 Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac handle wireless connectivity, alongside Miracast support. The laptop features a 4-cell, 61Wh Li-ion battery and comes equipped with an IR camera for Windows Hello authentication, while Windows 10 Pro handles things on the software side.

The HP Spectre x360 starts at Rs. 1,29,990 for the Dark Ash Grey variant while the Poseidon Blue version carries a starting price of Rs. 1,39,990. Both the configurations and colour options of the new HP laptop are now available from authorised HP stores across the country.