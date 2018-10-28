Price, specs of newly launched ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Gun Metal Grey’!

One of the well known automobile companies Royal Enfield which is famous for its stylish interiors and exteriors is grabbing headlines as it has launched its all new ‘Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Gun Metal Grey’priced at Rs. 1.8 lakhs.

The latest variant to receive the ABS is the Classic 350 Gun Metal Grey. Save for the introduction of dual-channel ABS system, the technical specification of the retro classic motorcycle remains intact. The Classic 350 continues to employs a 280 mm front disc dual-piston front calipers and a 240 mm rear disc with single piston caliper.

The Gun Metal Grey paint job does have an understated yet elegant appeal. To brush up your memory, the Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which has 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension system comprises regular front telescopic fork and rear twin shock absorbers.

The Royal Enfield Classic ABS Gun Metal Grey is priced at INR 1.80 lakhs (on-road). Other Royal Enfield models that are already equipped with ABS are the variants of Classic 500 and Himalayan adventure tourer.

In addition to upgrading its existing models to meet the new safety norms, Royal Enfield is in the process of introducing the eagerly awaited Interceptor and Continental GT 650 twins in India. The new flagship models have already been launched in the US. In India, the twins are estimated to have a price tag in the vicinity of INR 3 lakhs (ex-showroom).

That’s not all. Royal Enfield is also working on the next generation versions of Bullet, Classic and Thunderbird families which would come with with improved powertrain, reduced emissions and added features. The Royal Enfield products will soon be facing competition from Jawa Motorcycles, a brand which has been revived by Mahindra.