Price, specs of newly launched Tata Hexa SUV!

One of the famous automobile companies Tata Motor has been grabbing headlines every now and then for its new launches every consecutive month. It has launched its newest SUV Tata Hexa in India priced at Rs. 15.27 lakhs with unique interiors and exteriors.

The new Tata Hexa XM+ variant not only boasts of new exterior and interior features but also comes in with added safety. These new features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights, reverse parking sensors with camera and new fog lamps in the front.

The XM+ trim also gets R16 charcoal grey alloy wheels, a soft touch dashboard with Hexa branding, a leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic temperature control with dual AC. The all black interior color scheme is retained along with 8 color ambient mood lighting. The electric sunroof comes in with a 2 year warranty period offered via Tata Motors Genuine Accessories.

Also, specially for the festive season, Tata Motors is offering the Hexa MPV at discounts and benefits upto Rs 65,000. This offer is via all company dealerships in the country and varies from dealer to dealer.

Tata Hexa is powered by a 2.2 liter diesel engine offering 150 hp on the XE trim and 156 hp on XM, XMA, XT and XTA trims. The XE gets mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox while the other variants get mated to a 6 speed manual and automatic options. The top of the line XT, which includes the XTA and XT 4×4 also gets a 6 seater configuration.