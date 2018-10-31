Price, specs of newly unveiled Toyota Camry!

Toyota Camry has successfully been unveiled in Thailand and is scheduled to be disclosed in 2019 with similar exteriors and interiors. It will have two engine options on offer – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder producing 167hp and 199Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, and a 2.5-litre petrol with 209hp and 250Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox.

The new Camry is based on the TNGA platform and sees an increase in size as the wheelbase is 50mm longer (now standing at 2,825mm); this means the rear legroom should also see an increase. The Thailand-spec car also receives a host of new features such as lane departure warning, pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam, and front and rear LED lights. On the safety front, all variants get traction control, ABS, EBD, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, hill start control, and seven airbags as standard.

On the inside, the new Camry gets eight-way adjustable power front seat, leather upholstery, wireless charging, keyless entry and start, 4.2-inch MID in the instrument cluster, as standard across the range. Higher models get lumbar adjustment and ventilated seats in the front, head-up-display (HUD), rear reclining seats, nine airbags, on board hotspot (Wi-Fi) and triple-zone climate control.

When the new Toyota Camry launches in India it will be competing with the likes of the Honda Accord and the Skoda Superb.