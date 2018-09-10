Price, specs of Tata Nexon SUV launched in Bangladesh!

One of the famous automobile companies Tata which is known for its best quality specifications have launched its new Tata Nexon SUV in Bangladesh priced at Rs. 21.5 lakhs and 22.3 lakhs for the petrol and diesel options respectively following the worthwhile launch in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Tata Nexon was unveiled by Mr. Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman, Nitol Niloy Group and marks the first step into the compact SUV segment in Bangladesh. The Nexon is the second product from Tata Motors to be launched in Bangladesh after the Tiago which was launched in January. It is with this new ATM variant of the Nexon that Tata Motors aims not only to increase market share in the compact SUV segment but also in the passenger vehicle segment in the country.

Specifications:-

On the designing front, the car looks amazingly attractive with its sporty stance and revolutionary design.

Talking about the colour variety options, the car is available in Etna Orange, Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey, and Calgary White.

On the interior front, the SUV gets first in class wearable key feature. It is seen with Automatic Transmission and offered in multi drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Manual Tip-Tronic mode ensure manual shift of gears for a clutch free drive experience while Crawl function with Smart Hill Assist offers convenient stop and go in city traffic conditions.

Entertainment and information ie infotainment in the SUV gives better in-cabin entertainment.