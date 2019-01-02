Prime Minister to address public rally in Gurdaspur, Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur town tomorrow as part of the BJP’s campaign to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi’s rally will kickstart the election campaign for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in Punjab. The Prime Minister will address the rally at the PUDA ground in Gurdaspur, around 225 km from here.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat was won by the Congress in a by-election in October 2017. Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar represents Gurdaspur in the Lok Sabha.

“We have made elaborate arrangements for the public rally. Prime Minister Modi has taken a number of steps for the benefit of Punjabis and Sikhs. It is going to be a mega rally in Gurdaspur,” BJP Punjab unit president and Rajya Sabha MP Shwet Malik said.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the event. The Prime Minister, after addressing the rally, will go to Jalandhar to inaugurate the 106th session of the Indian Science Congress at the Lovely Professional University (LPU).