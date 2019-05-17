Priyanka calls Modi better actor than Amitabh

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Modi and said that he is the worlds “greatest actor” and is even better that Amitabh.

“Ab aap samajh lijiye ke apne duniye ke sabse bade abhineta ko apna Prime Minister bana diya hai, is se accha toh aap Amitabh Bachchan ko hi bana dete, karna toh kisi ne kuch nahi tha aapke liye. (You have elected the world’s greatest actor as Prime Minister. It would be better if you had elected Amitabh Bachchan instead. Anyway, no one would do anything for you,)” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi was campaigning for Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the Mirzapur Congress candidate. He is fielded against BJP-backed Apna Dal candidate Anupriya Patel.

Anupriya Patel won from Mirzapur in 2014 by 2.19 lakh votes against Bahujan Samaj Party’s Samudra Bind.

This time, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced support to the Congress in Mirzapur. His workers carrying SBSP flags were seen at Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Mirzapur in Friday.