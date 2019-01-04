Priyanka Chopra and her Wedding Gown fairytale is here!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was indeed a much hyped one and now the pictures of Priyanka Chopra walking down the aisle in her stunning wedding gown, courtesy of Ralph Lauren is making everyone feel ‘wow’ moment.
Celebrated designer shed lights on the details of Priyanka’s exquisite wedding gown in three sneak-peek videos on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick’s Christian wedding on December 1 was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2, for which, the couple wore stunning pieces from the collections of Sabyasachi.
Mr. Lauren began the months-long design process by showing Priyanka Chopra sketches for her custom gown, which combined the glamour of a sequin-embellished strapless dress with the romance of a sheer, hand-embroidered coat. . The look was emblematic of some of the formalwear codes he has always highly regarded: a silhouette skimming the body while simultaneously seeming to float away from it; a play between sheer and opaque; and, of course, intricate, handmade details. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil. . The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle—a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
Priyanka Chopra’s one-of-a-kind wedding gown, by the numbers: . 135 satin-covered buttons 700 spools of ivory thread 5,600 pearlized seed beads 11,632 Swarovski crystals 2,412,000 high-luster sequins . Totaling 1,826 hours of handwork by 15 skilled artisans. All with the impeccable attention to detail and authenticity that have defined five decades of Ralph Lauren design. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . Photograph: @JoseVilla . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick @NickJonas #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50
But this story is about the princessey Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The 36-year-old actress wore a sequinned strapless column dress underneath an intricately worked jacket, which was designed with “135 satin-covered buttons, 700 spools of ivory thread, 5,600 pearlized seed beads, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and 2,412,000 high-luster sequins.”