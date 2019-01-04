Priyanka Chopra and her Wedding Gown fairytale is here!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was indeed a much hyped one and now the pictures of Priyanka Chopra walking down the aisle in her stunning wedding gown, courtesy of Ralph Lauren is making everyone feel ‘wow’ moment.

Celebrated designer shed lights on the details of Priyanka’s exquisite wedding gown in three sneak-peek videos on Instagram. Priyanka and Nick’s Christian wedding on December 1 was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2, for which, the couple wore stunning pieces from the collections of Sabyasachi.

But this story is about the princessey Ralph Lauren wedding gown. The 36-year-old actress wore a sequinned strapless column dress underneath an intricately worked jacket, which was designed with “135 satin-covered buttons, 700 spools of ivory thread, 5,600 pearlized seed beads, 11,632 Swarovski crystals and 2,412,000 high-luster sequins.”