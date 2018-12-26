Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Christmas celebration images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ are making the most of their first Christmas together and Priyanka shared beautiful pic of the entire Jonas family including the Jonas brothers and Sophie Turner dining together over a huge spread of Christmas dinner.

Indeed, it’s a merry, merry Christmas for Mrs Jonas aka Priyanka as she takes up to Instagram and writes, “From our family to yours. Merry Christmas” Nick too shared a picture with his brothers Joe and Franklin Jonas and posted a miss you note for Kevin Jonas, who perhaps is away due to professional commitments. Here, check out both their posts below.