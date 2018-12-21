Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas third reception pics here, Priyanka-Deepika dance video goes viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their third reception for their friends from the movie industry comprising of Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the known personalities from world of the sports.

After their big fat but intimate wedding as per Christian and Hindu rituals on December 1 and 2 at Jodhpur’s royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, power couple’s star-studded wedding reception at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End turned out to be a gala affair.