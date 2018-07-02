Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for rumored beau Nick, post story with adorable caption!

Mumbai: Bollywood and Hollywood ace actress Priyanka Chopra who have been grabbing headlines every now and then for her trip to India with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, is yet again the centre of attraction as she is in Brazil for her alleged beau Nick’s stage show. Speculations were at its peak when Priyanka shared a small video as her Instagram story and captioning it as ‘Him’ with a heart-eye emoticon.

Here is the screenshot of her story:-

Jonas, a singer and actor, performed a set at the ongoing VillaMix Festival and had also teased his fans with news of the performance on his Instagram, saying that he was “Pumped to get back on stage!”

Priyanka and Nick spent one week in India, which began with Priyanka introducing Nick to her friends and family, including mother Madhu Chopra.

While they have both been flirting on social media, commenting on each other’s posts, the India trip was the first time they made appearances on each other’s Instagram.

A Filmfare report even quoted a source as saying that the two will get engaged in either July or August.

Nick and Priyanka are said to have first met at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared together on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits.