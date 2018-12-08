Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas post wedding pics are here, Bumble app special

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have been in the news since last few days be it their marriage, reception or any other ceremony. Now, the newly married couple attended the launch party of Bumble app and the pics are out in which both are looking beautiful.

The actor looked stunning as she cut a cake with Nick at the event.

Priyanka has invested in the dating app, which allows women to take the first call about picking up the right date.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The five day celebrations were attended by their families, including Nick’s to be sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner.