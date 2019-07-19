Priyanka detained on way to Murtiya village

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was today detained at the Chunar Guest House here after she was stopped from going to Murtiya village in Sonebhadra district in Uttar Pradesh where 10 people were killed over a land dispute.

The police denied that Gandhi was arrested. The Congress leader arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre at the Banaras Hindu University.

When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border. A defiant Gandhi then squatted on the grounds with Congress workers and was later taken away in a government vehicle to Chunar.

She told reporters, “I don’t know where are they taking me. We are ready to go anywhere.” Gandhi asked the officials for written orders on why she was being prevented from going to Sonebhadra.

“I just want to meet the families of the victims. I am willing to take only four people with me because I do not want to defy the prohibitory orders and yet the district administration is not allowing us,” she complained.

At least 10 people, including three women, died and over 24 were injured in a clash between Gond and Gujjar communities over a land dispute in Sonebhadra district on Wednesday. Before being taken to Chunar, Gandhi said that she would not be cowed down by the police action which she argued had no legal basis.