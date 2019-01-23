Priyanka Gandhi enters mainstream politics, to play key roll ahead

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will now been seen in key roles and has made active entry in politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019 and has been has been appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh east.

Sister of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi has always confined her role in politics to the constituencies of her brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi, Amethi and Raebareli, till now.

Decision can be seen as Congress’s realisation that in a state like Uttar Pradesh having 80 seats and is considered the route to power at the centre, the party cannot have just one in-charge and hence her appointment is considered to be a very important one.

Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment was announced in a press statement that also said Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of western UP.