Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashes out at Yogi led UP govt over rise in crimes

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a spurt in the rate of crimes.

“In Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming freely and doing whatever they want. Criminal incidents are taking place one after the other. However, its BJP government has turned deaf. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?” she said.

Tweeting in Hindi, Gandhi also attached a collage of news reports highlighting the various incidents of the crime in the state.

This is not the first time that the Congress General Secretary has slammed the state government over the deteoriating law and order situation. Last week she questioned the government over the increase in crime against women and girls.