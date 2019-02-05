Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Rahul and senior Cong leaders

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today met brother Rahul Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane home in New Delhi and also reportedly met other Congress leaders and discussed the election strategy for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is the Congress in-charge for western Uttar Pradesh, and other leaders like Raj Babbar and KC Venugopal were present at the two-hour meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of another Congress meeting in the capital on Thursday. On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting to review the party’s election preparedness.

Congress had officially announced Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into politics last month. She was made the party’s general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, which pits her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi – whose constituency Varanasi will be in her share – and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.