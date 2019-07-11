Priyanka lashes out at UP govt over corruption

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over corruption and expressed grief over a man who killed himself after being allegedly tortured by a junior engineer of the electricity department.

Neeraj Kumar ended his life at the Collectorate camp office in Bijnor on July 9.

Gandhi tweeted: “In Uttar Pradesh, many citizens like Neeraj are suffering. Money is being extorted from them and there is no one to listen to them,”

Alleging that the engineer was constantly demanding money from him, Neeraj had recently called a press conference asking the President for euthanasia.