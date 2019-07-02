Priyanka-Nick attend Paris Fashion Week

Paris: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas attended the Paris Fashion Week in the company of “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley.

Priyanka and Nick, who were in Paris to attend the nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, went to the fashion gala for Dior”s show.

“Dior – Paris. Maria Grazia, thank you for having us,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram along side a picture in which she looked her stylish best with Nick.

Priyanka, lovingly called ”desi girl” in Bollywood, wore a deep green gown with a keyhole neckline and kept her look simple with a low bun, while Nick was dressed in a black ensemble with a huge flower motif adorning his jacket.

The official Instagram handle for Dior also posted a photo of the couple with the caption: “The stunning actress Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a Dior Cruise look­, and her husband Nick Jonas greet Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri after the Autumn-Winter 2019-2020 Dior Couture show.”

Photographs of Priyanka with Israeli actress Gal Gadot were also doing the rounds on the social media.

Gadot looked stunning in a pattered gown with a plunging neckline.