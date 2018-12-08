Priyanka-Nick Jonas planning big after marriage, details here

Mumbai: India’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra along with her hubby Nick Jonas is planning out for something big after their marriage. The duo have probably decided to work along with each other in partnership rather than Priyanka working in Bollywood industry and Nick working in the Hollywood industry. Both the bride and the her groom are brand names. And so shall they remain.

For one, Priyanka will spend even more time in the US. There is more reason for her to do so. She will, of course, keep popping in and out of Mumbai. But career-wise (and boy, is she wise about her career) there is not much for her left to do in Bollywood. She has played a gamut of roles that Bollywood has to offer. She cannot be paired with any of the A-list heroes, for a variety of reasons. Suffice it to say that she is several sizes larger in stature now than Bollywood can accommodate.

It is suspected that acting won’t be a primary concern at the moment. Music may perhaps take a more prominent position in her career than movies, as both Jonas and Chopra are into music and singing.

Sure enough, “Quantico”, or for that matter her brief role in the Hollywood production “A Kid Like Jake”, does not put too fine a point on the colour of her skin. Nor did she have to speak brown-memsaab English in a singsong voice to earn brownie points from the West, the way Hollywood expects Indian actors to speak. (Here we will not even go into her disastrous Hollywood debut in “Baywatch” where she hammed so badly, it made us cringe.)

Priyanka has truly liberated the Indian actor from the need to be “Indian”. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly a global icon, her glamour is embedded in exoticism in the West.