Priyanka-Nick kick start New Year with a kiss in Switzerland| SEE PICS

Mumbai: One of the most adorable couples of today’s times, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate their first New Year’s Eve together after marriage in Switzerland and the couple always makes headlines for giving couple goals to everyone out there. The duo kick started their New Year with a kiss and the picture of it clearly will leave in awe of the two.

Nick shared an Instagram story where Priyanka and he share a kiss. In another story, he pans the camera, perhaps from an outdoor new year’s party (there’s a stage too), as hundreds of people dance away to glory. He also shared a picture of pristine Swiss scene of blue skies and icy mountains as he and his bunch of mates prepare to ski.

Meanwhile, Priyanka too shared a picture of them together and captioned: ‘Found his true love!” Before you jump to conclusion, she is referring to a roulette set in Nick’s hands. Looks like it’s all fun for this group — skiing by the day, partying and playing indoor games by the night.

Here is the picture:-