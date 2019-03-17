Priyanka’s Lucknow visit comes as a boost for Cong workers

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lucknow visit has turned out to be a boost for the party workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi returned to the stage capital on Sunday and met party workers. Subsequent to her arrival at the party office, Congress workers gathered to cheer her and raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Gandhi is being seen as a turn-around leader for the Congress in the state, where it was reduced to its family boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in the 2014 elections, while BJP-led NDA alliance won 73 out of the state’s 80 seats.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.