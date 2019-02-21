Promised myself to make one romantic film along with others: Anees Bazmee

Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Anees Bazmee who have made several blockbuster comedy genre movies like ‘No Entry’, ‘Singh is Bling’ etc, said that he have promised himself that he will make one

romantic film along with other genres.

“Romantic films have always been close to my heart. I love them,” Bazmee told .

“I always wanted to make romantic films. But after films like ‘No Entry’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh Is Kinng’, people started expecting comedy films from me. This time I promised myself that I will make one romantic film along with others,” he added.

Bazmee is returning to the genre with the rom-com with Kartik Aaryan. His last romantic film was the Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” in 1998.

On the film, he said: “This I wrote long back and wanted to make it for a long time. And I thought this is the right time. Kartik is a good actor and he was apt for the role as he has all the attributes which I wanted in the main lead.”