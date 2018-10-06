Proposed grand alliance an anarchic combination: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today called the proposed grand alliance an anarchic combination, the likes of which were “tried, tested and failed” in India.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, the Minister said the experiment of grand alliances leads to instability where policy gets killed and the longevity of the government is reduced to a few months.

He also attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the non-performing assets (NPA) issue saying he needed to “grow up” and understand the issue before indulging in a public debate. Jaitley said there had been a lot of talk of a grand alliance in the last few months.

“Grand alliances in India are tried, tested and failed ideas. It’s an experiment where policy gets killed and the longevity of the government is of a few months,” he said.