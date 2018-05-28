Provide relief to people from fuel hike: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested the central government to provide immediate relief to the common people who are suffering from the ever-increasing fuel prices. Briefing the media, Mamata said, "Yesterday, in Karnataka (during Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's swearing-in), all opposition leaders discussed fuel price hike as it affects both common people and farmers. I request the government to provide relief to the people." Further stressing on the issue, Mamata added that the hike has affected…

Briefing the media, Mamata said, “Yesterday, in Karnataka (during Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in), all opposition leaders discussed fuel price hike as it affects both common people and farmers. I request the government to provide relief to the people.”

Further stressing on the issue, Mamata added that the hike has affected all household chores and transportation costs were also rising. She urged the other opposition parties to come and protest against the rise in fuel prices.

“Our party (Trinamool Congress) will protest tomorrow (Friday) in Calcutta. We will protest in all block levels and district levels the day after (Saturday). I request all political parties to join us and protest against the fuel hike,” Mamata added.

Asked why the Centre was “silent” on the crisis, Mamata asserted, “When others are in power, we criticise others. When a party is in power, they suddenly become silent and forget everything. I need to tell the Centre that politics is not for today, it’s for tomorrow.”