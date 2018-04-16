Provide security to Kathua rape victim’s family, orders SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered adequate security to the Kathua rape victim's family, their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat and others and sought the Jammu and Kashmir government's response to a plea for transfer of the case trial to Chandigarh. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the state to provide adequate security also to Rajawat's family as well as Talib Hussain -- a member of the Bakerwal community who is helping the victim's family. The court order…

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered adequate security to the Kathua rape victim’s family, their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat and others and sought the Jammu and Kashmir government’s response to a plea for transfer of the case trial to Chandigarh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the state to provide adequate security also to Rajawat’s family as well as Talib Hussain — a member of the Bakerwal community who is helping the victim’s family.

The court order came on the eight-year-old girl’s father’s plea who sought transfer of the trial in the case from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh and protection to the family in the face of threats.

Rajawat alleged that she was labelled ‘anti-Hindu’ and was facing social boycott for taking up the case of the child rape victim, who was kidnapped on January 10 from Rasana village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua and found murdered on January 10.