Pulwama attack: CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 11 lakh for families of martyrs

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced Rs 11 lakh each for the families of two Bihar martyrs. The Pulwama attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in a big loss to nation.

He also announced a state funeral for Ratan Kumar Thakur, resident of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district and Sanjay Sinha, resident of Masaurhi in Patna district.

Their bodies arrived earlier at the Patna Airport where the Chief Minister was also present. The funeral will take place in their respective villages later in the day, a police official said, adding that “they will be given a guard of honour”.

A large number of security forces, including those from the Bihar Police, and hundreds of people gathered at the airport and saluted the troopers amid loud chanting of “Amar Sahid” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.