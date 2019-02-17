Pulwama attack consequence: Govt. withdraws security of 5 Hurriyat leaders

Amidst the anger in the country against the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Jammu and Kashmir administration have been very quick in taking strict actions against the attack and today the administration finally withdraw security of five Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given extreme liberty to the army to use arms and ammunition and to plan attack against the terrorists.