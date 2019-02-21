Pulwama attack consequence: India bans supply of extra water in Pakistan

New Delhi: Amidst the anger growing in the mind of Indians after the cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, India took strict action by withdrawing security from Hurriyat leaders and the next big step that India took today is that it banned the extra water supply to Pakistan.

The information about the same was given through a tweet by Nitin Gadkari in which he stated: “Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.”