Pulwama attack consequence: India bans supply of extra water in Pakistan

By
Prishita Rathi
-
nitin gadkari
Pulwama attack consequence: India ban supply of water in Pakistan

New Delhi: Amidst the anger growing in the mind of Indians after the cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, India took strict action by withdrawing security from Hurriyat leaders and the next big step that India took today is that it banned the extra water supply to Pakistan.

The information about the same was given through a tweet by Nitin Gadkari in which he stated: “Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.”

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, India ban water supply to Pak, Kashmir's Pulwama district, national news, Pulwama attack, Pulwama attack consequence

New Delhi: Amidst the anger growing in the mind of Indians after the cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, India took strict action by withdrawing security from Hurriyat leaders and the next big step that India took today is…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH