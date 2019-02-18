Punjab Assembly see protest against Sidhu

Words were exchanged between state cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs in the Punjab Assembly, which forced adjournment before the budget could be presented in the House here on Monday.

Sidhu and Majithia could be seen gesturing angrily at each other and calling each other names like “chor” (thief), “daku” (dacoit), “deshdrohi”, “badmash” (miscreant) and “chitta” (white powder drug) trader, forcing Speaker Rana K.P. Singh to adjourn the session amid Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s speech.

Personal attacks flew across the benches between Sidhu and Majithia. The SAD MLAs also wore black ribbons on their arms. Speaker Rana K.P. Singh called out the Akali and BJP legislators and asked the Assembly staff to remove them from the House.

The Akali MLAs held a protest in the Assembly against the recent remarks of Sidhu on the deadly Pulwama terror attack. They demanded that the cricketer-turned-politician and Congress leader must be dismissed from the Punjab cabinet.

The protest was carried out near the Speaker’s podium even as Finance Minister Badal was reading out the annual budget for the state.