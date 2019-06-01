Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gives clearance for sports university

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given clearance for the operationalisation of a new sports university in Patiala from September 1 and directed the Department of Higher Education to finalise the admission regulations for the first batch.

Chairing a meeting of the steering committee for the establishment of the university, the Chief Minister also approved The Punjab Sports University as the name of the proposed institution, for which a draft memorandum will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

An ordinance will be brought to ensure timely commencement of the academic session, according to an official spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Kumar Amit to initiate the process of acquisition of 97 acres adjacent to the Rajiv Gandhi National Law University in Sidhowal village, for the construction of the university building.

While 97 per cent of the land is being provided free of cost by the village panchayat, the remaining will be acquired.

Acceding to a proposal from the Deputy Commissioner, the Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval to reserve some Group C and D jobs for the eligible local people whose land is acquired.