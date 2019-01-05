Qatar open: Bautista to take on Berdych in finals

Spain’s Roberto Bautista defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 to advance to the final of the 2019 Qatar Open where he take on Tomas Berdych.

Bautista, ranked 24th in the world, won for only the second time in nine matches against the Serb, a two-time champion in Qatar.

After losing the first set on Friday evening, the seventh-seeded Spaniard prevailed in the tie-break to take the second set and began the third by breaking Djokovic’s serve, reports Efe news.

Berdych, who entered the tournament as a wild-card selection, needed just two sets to defeat fourth seed Marco Cecchinato 7-6(6), 6-3 in the other semi-final. The Czech player, who once regularly figured in the top 10 and is now ranked 71st, defied expectations to beat the world No. 20 from Italy.