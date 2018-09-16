Quake measuring 5.5-magnititude jolts Assam

Assam: According to the information given by the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake measuring 5.5-magnititude on the Richter scale jolted Guwahati and its other adjoining areas but fortunately there are no reports of injury or damage till now.

The quake occurred at a depth of 13 km around 10.20 a.m. with its epicentre in Kokrajhar district, the India Meteorological Department said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority official said there was no report of any major damage from anywhere in the state so far.