Quake measuring 8.2- magnitude shakes Fiji, no causalities reported

As per the information given by the US Geological Survey, in an earthquake measuring 8.2-magnitude on the Ritcher scale that took place in middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji, jolted the area but fortunately there were no causalities reported.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 km deep, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.