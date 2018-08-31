Rabri, Tejashwi get bail in IRCTC case

A New Delhi court today granted bail to his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and some others in connection with a 2006 IRCTC hotels maintenance contract case and issued a production warrant against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private firm involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna district.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar asked jail authority of Ranchi to present Lalu Prasad before his court on October 8. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is lodged in a Ranchi jail in connection with a fodder scam.

The court asked former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to each furnish personal bonds of Rs 100,000 and a surety of the same amount. They appeared in pursuance of summon issued against them.