Radhika Apte’s latest photoshoot is jaw-dropping| SEE PICS

Mumbai: One of the finest actresses of the Bollywood industry Radhika Apte who is known for her work in Padman, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many others, is looking hot as hell in her latest photoshoot. Although the actress has always managed to turn heads with her elegant and contemporary look and her latest photoshoot is jaw-dropping.

Radhika being an amazing actor, she is also a fantastic poser and the perfect example of beauty with brains. The Andhadhun actress is wearing a shimmery dress with her eyes smokey enough to make anyone go gaga over her look.

Here are the pictures from her latest magazine cover shoot:-