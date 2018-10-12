Rafale deal: Piyush Goyal terms Rahul Gandhi as ‘serial liar’

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Piyush Goyal, Lucknow's Railways, Rajnath Singh
Piyush Goyal is grateful to Rajnath Singh for Lucknow's Railways improvement

NEW DELHI: Piyush Goyal, the minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs today termed Rahul Gandhi as ‘serial liar’ and said that he is trying to twist the French media report.

“We have off late been experiencing the activities of a serial liar. Only an issue-less man can repeat a lie again and again. Even if a lie is repeated 100 times, it can never substitute the truth,” said Piyush Goyal, the minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs at a press conference.

“The government negotiated terms which are far better than what was agreed by UPA in 2007 and 2012. We have gotten faster delivery, longer maintenance tenure, better availability of spare parts and much needed defence capabilities,” he said.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, piyush goyal, Rafale dea, Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Piyush Goyal, the minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs today termed Rahul Gandhi as 'serial liar' and said that he is trying to twist the French media report. “We have off late been experiencing the activities of…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH