Rafale deal: Supreme Court seek pricing, offset partner details from govt

The Supreme Court has asked for more information on the Rafale jet deal from the government, comprising of the details of its pricing and deemed advantages.

“The court would also like to be apprised of the details with regard to the pricing/cost, particularly, the advantage thereof, if any, which again will be submitted to the court in a sealed cover,” the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice K.M. Joseph said.

While the Congress termed the Supreme Court’s move “extremely critical”, Aam Aadmi Party said it “is a big shock” to the Modi government.

The court told the Centre that it should state in an affidavit the “difficulty” in sharing the information on pricing, after Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said it might not be possible to disclose the cost.

Besides pricing, the court said, the further details that could “legitimately come in the public domain with regard to the induction of the Indian offset partner (if any) be also furnished to the…counsels for the parties, as well as the petitioners in person.”