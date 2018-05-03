Rahul Accuses BJP of polarizing Karnataka

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with polarising Karnataka to win the May 12 Assembly elections. "This election is between two ideologies -- Congress with its ideology of unity, compassion and inclusive Karnataka, and BJP-RSS with its ideology of hatred and division," said Gandhi, addressing a party rally in Aurad town of Bidar district, about 690 km north of Bengaluru. "The BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) duo doesn't care about Karnataka's aspirations, it only cares about polarising…

“This election is between two ideologies — Congress with its ideology of unity, compassion and inclusive Karnataka, and BJP-RSS with its ideology of hatred and division,” said Gandhi, addressing a party rally in Aurad town of Bidar district, about 690 km north of Bengaluru.

“The BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) duo doesn’t care about Karnataka’s aspirations, it only cares about polarising the state to win the elections.”

Gandhi is on a two-day “Jana Aashirwada Yatre” (a journey for people’s blessings) poll campaign starting Thursday.

Claiming to have fulfilled more than 90 per cent of the promises the Congress made during 2013 Assembly elections, Gandhi said it was the party’s philosophy to deliver what it promised.

“Karnataka is an example for the rest of the country. The philosophy of the state is in delivering on its promises and following what they say. This is also the philosophy of the Congress.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks against corruption but did not answer questions on several scams in the country, the Congress chief said.

“I questioned him (Modi) on Nirav Modi (jeweller, accused in a Punjab National Bank fraud case) and why he was allowed to run away with people’s money. I questioned him on making corrupt (B.S.) Yeddyurappa as BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate, he has no answers,” said Gandhi.