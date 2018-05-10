Rahul accuses RSS for crushing spirit of K’taka people

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to crush the spirit of the people of Karnataka. He further mentioned that the Congress will win Saturday's Assembly polls hands down. Gandhi, who addressed a press conference here on the last day of campaigning, said that the Karnataka polls were not just between two political parties but between two ideologies. He alleged that the RSS was imposing its idea of oneness and was against the people…

Gandhi, who addressed a press conference here on the last day of campaigning, said that the Karnataka polls were not just between two political parties but between two ideologies. He alleged that the RSS was imposing its idea of oneness and was against the people of Karnataka to express themselves.

“There is an idea in India that says the entire country must be ruled with one idea, one imposition and everybody must submit to that idea. That is what RSS is trying to do. Institution after institution is being attacked by the RSS,” he said.

“Supreme Court judges for the first time are asking people for justice. The reason for this is because the RSS is placing its people everywhere. My friends in Karnataka listen to this carefully. The idea is to crush your spirit. We will never ever allow your spirit and ideas of Basavanna to be crushed,” he said

The Congress President also ruled out the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

“I am pretty clear that there is going to be one outcome here which is the Congress party winning the elections hands down,” Gandhi said.