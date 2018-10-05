Rahul attacks Modi, might count on BSP-Congress in future

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today showed his aggression and targeted the Narendra Modi government for “waging war on Indians” and imposing a “suffocating ideology” on them. And showing the possibility of trucking with Mayawati-led BSP for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Delivering the keynote address and participating in an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Gandhi indicted the Modi government for thousands of farmer suicides, “decimation” of the economy and “jamming shut” the country’s banking system.

“It (Modi government) wants to impose one singular suffocating memory on our 1.3 billion people,” said Gandhi in his scathing attack, adding that “rupee is on its knees, petrol at an all-time high, the stock market imploded, Rs 12 lakh crore in NPAs and unemployment is at a 20-year high”.

“Reimagining India for the BJP, the RSS is to shut the imaginations of Indians. Institutions are attacked, Supreme Court judges are compelled to go public because they feel intimidated,” he said.