Rahul can throw serious challenge to BJP in 2019: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena today showered praise on the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said that “he poses a challenge to the BJP” in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This statement came subsequent to the criticism done by the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s statement about ambition to become Prime Minister.

“This is not the Rahul Gandhi of 2014. He is a changed person now. He has weathered abuse and criticism to emerge intellectually strong.”

“He can throw up a serious challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019,” the Sena cautioned in an editorial in the party mouthpieces “Saamana” and “Dopahar Ka Saamana”.

Asserting that “Gandhi has acquired political strength and clout”, the ruling BJP ally pointed out that this was effectively demonstrated in the December 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

“The BJP leaders mock him in vulgar language, but Rahul Gandhi has always maintained Modi’s dignity as Prime Minister and never stooped low to criticise him ever.”

“This proves that Rahul Gandhi possesses political intellect and culture, which even his opponents would concede,” the Sena added.