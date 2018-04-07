Rahul criticizes Modi over possible re-tendering of fighter jet deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a re-tendering of an approximately USD 15 billion fighter jet deal.
Taking to Twitter to mock the Centre, Gandhi speculated that Prime Minister Modi could re-tender the contract and “favour friends” involved with the controversial Rafale deal.
“Modi Scam Alert! 15 Billion$ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to exchequer was “Sayonara” money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends, “Gandhi said.
The Ministry of Defence on April 6 said India is in process of acquiring 110 fighter aircraft. Reportedly, this is one of the world’s biggest military procurement in recent years as it could cost the Indian government a huge USD 15 billion.
Request for Information for procurement of fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force for 110 fighter aircraft has been released by the Ministry of Defence.