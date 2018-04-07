Rahul criticizes Modi over possible re-tendering of fighter jet deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a re-tendering of an approximately USD 15 billion fighter jet deal. Taking to Twitter to mock the Centre, Gandhi speculated that Prime Minister Modi could re-tender the contract and "favour friends" involved with the controversial Rafale deal. "Modi Scam Alert! 15 Billion$ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM's friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to exchequer was "Sayonara" money to French, so PM…

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a re-tendering of an approximately USD 15 billion fighter jet deal.

Taking to Twitter to mock the Centre, Gandhi speculated that Prime Minister Modi could re-tender the contract and “favour friends” involved with the controversial Rafale deal.

“Modi Scam Alert! 15 Billion$ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to exchequer was “Sayonara” money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends, “Gandhi said.

The Ministry of Defence on April 6 said India is in process of acquiring 110 fighter aircraft. Reportedly, this is one of the world’s biggest military procurement in recent years as it could cost the Indian government a huge USD 15 billion.

Request for Information for procurement of fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force for 110 fighter aircraft has been released by the Ministry of Defence.