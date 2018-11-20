Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi regarding Ajit Doval

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took on Narendra Modi through his tweet and further accused government officials of interfering with the CBI’s working – the latest being allegations that NSA Ajit Doval attempted to meddle in a case.

“A crime thriller called ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ is underway in Delhi,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, in an obvious attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The latest episode reveals serious allegations against a Minister, National Security Advisor (Doval), Law Secretary and Cabinet Secretary by a DIG of the CBI,” Gandhi said.

A senior Central Bureau of Intelligence officer told the Supreme Court that top government functionaries, including Doval, had interfered in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana who is facing bribery charges.

“His (Modi’s) partner, who has been brought from Gujarat, is raising crores of extortion money. The officers are tired. The trust has been broken. “Democracy is crying,” added Gandhi.